KTR adopting Munugode constituency will not ensure its development: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(File Photo) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy alleged that adoption of the Munugode constituency by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao KT Rama Rao would not really lead to its development.

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that adoption of the Munugode Assembly constituency by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) or Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) would not really lead to its development.

Participating in the rally taken out in Chandur on the occasion of filing of nomination by Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi, the TPCC president reminded that the Chief Minister adopted Chinna Mulkanoor, Mudu Chinthapally and Lakshmapur, while Rama Rao promised to adopt Kodangal during the elections.

However, there has been no major development. He offered to take some people of Munugode to these places to know whether these areas really witnessed any development after they were adopted by the Chief Minister and the Minister. He alleged that Rama Rao was again using the adoption tactics for victory of TRS candidate in Munugode by-elections.

Revanth Reddy stated that the Munugode bypolls were a result of one person’s greed for money, but not development.

Targeting BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy indirectly, he said that Rajagopal Reddy, who grew politically with the support of the Congress, was know working against the same party. He pointed out that the Congress party has provided numerous opportunities to Rajagopal Reddy as MP, MLC and MLA.

He urged the people of Munugode to vote for Sravathi, who was daughter of six times MLA late Palvai Govardhan Reddy, in the by-election. Palvai Sravanthi said that Munugode Assembly constituency witnessed no development even after TRS candidate was voted to victory in elections of 2014. She assured to work to turn the dream of her father for development of Munugode into reality, if she gets elected in the by-elections.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, the party leaders Dr N Geetha Reddy, Mohammed Shabbir Ali and others were also participated in the rally.