Jimmy Neesham withdraws from New Zealand’s T20I series against England

Neesham was due to join the NZ camp following the completion of his domestic campaign with The Oval Invincibles in England's domestic T20 competition.

By ANI Published Date - 02:57 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Durham: New Zealand have been forced to reshuffle their squad as all-rounder Jimmy Neesham will skip the Kiwis’ upcoming T20I series against England. Neesham was due to join the NZ camp following the completion of his domestic campaign with The Oval Invincibles in England’s domestic T20 competition. But the 32-year-old will instead return to New Zealand to be alongside his wife ahead of the birth of their first child according to the ICC.

Neesham has featured in more than 150 matches national team and played a pivotal role in the success they enjoyed in the last edition of the ODI World Cup as he amassed 232 runs and claimed 15 wickets. New Zealand coach Gary Stead fully supported Neesham’s decision to return home and skip the series against England.

“The birth of a child is a special time and we are a family environment. We are glad to be able to support Jimmy in heading home,” Stead said as quoted by ICC.

All-rounder Cole McConchie will take Neesham’s place in New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the four T20 matches against England and Stead is confident the 31-year-old can fill the void with ease.

“Cole has impressed us this year when he’s been given opportunities in international cricket and offers any squad options with bat and bowl while also being a strong fielder,” Stead added.

The first of four T20I matches against England will be held at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, with the two teams to play four ODIs following the T20I series that will provide both camps with an excellent preparation ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October.

New Zealand T20I squad to face England: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.