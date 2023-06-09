Jio launches JioTag Bluetooth tracker: check price

Jio has launched JioTag Bluetooth tracker which helps in tracking lost and misplaced items. It has a battery backup of up to one year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Jio has introduced the tracking device JioTag in India. This gadget will help track lost or misplaced items. It has a battery backup of up to one year. The special feature of this gadget is that it not only tracks the item but also rings a silent phone by double-tapping on the tracker. The best part is that JioTag sends an alert to individuals if they forget their belongings, offering their precise location.

JioTag will track the item with a range of up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors. Also, the device supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The battery is also replaceable. This gadget is offered for sale in India on the official Jio website at a discounted rate of Rs 749. The device’s MRP (maximum retail price) is Rs 2,499.