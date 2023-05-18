Hyderabad’s internet speeds: Jio dominates mobile broadband, Excitel leads fixed broadband

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Jio dominates the mobile broadband in Hyderabad while Excitel emerged as the leader in fixed broadband in the city.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing, analysis, and verification, has released its verified internet speed data for the month of April 2023. The report highlights the performance of mobile and fixed broadband providers in major Indian cities, including Hyderabad.

According to the report, Jio takes the lead in mobile broadband in Hyderabad, with an impressive speed of 470 Mbps, outperforming competitors Airtel and Vi India, who offer speeds of 70 Mbps and 30 Mbps, respectively. On the other hand, Excitel, a start-up offering home internet services, emerges as the leader in fixed broadband in Hyderabad.

The report states that it maintained a consistent speed of 220 Mbps, surpassing traditional industry players such as Airtel and Jio, who provide speeds of 100 Mbps and 90 Mbps, respectively. ACT and Tachyon Broadband also secure notable positions in the fixed broadband market with speeds of 140 Mbps and 110 Mbps, respectively

The Ookla data reveals that median download speeds have increased in several major cities like Delhi and Bangalore. However, it also highlights the need for ISPs to improve upload speeds, which remain comparatively slow across the country.

In terms of upload speeds, Hyderabad records a median speed of 10.04 Mbps in mobile broadband, indicating room for improvement. Similarly, in fixed broadband, the city’s median upload speed stands at 7.01 Mbps, suggesting the potential for further enhancements, it said.

Top 3 for mobile broadband for Hyderabad:

1. Jio – Speed: 470 Mbps

2. Airtel – Speed: 70 Mbps

3. Vi India – 30 Mbps

Top 4 for fixed broadband for Hyderabad

1. Excitel – Speed: 220 Mbps

2. ACT – Speed: 140 Mbps

3. Tachyon Broadband – Speed: 110 Mbps

4. Airtel and Jio – Speed: 100 Mbps

(Source: Ookla 2023)