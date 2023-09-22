JioCinema to launch digital film festival on September 29

The film festival can be streamed exclusively on JioCinema Film Fest starting September 29.

By PTI Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Mumbai: With an aim to bring together art, artists and unique stories of India, streaming platform JioCinema is set to launch a digital film festival on September 29.

According to the organisers, the festival will showcase 20 remarkable films across 20 days.

A celebration of India’s rich storytelling, the festival line-up features titles such as “The Comedian”, which revolves around an aging comedy actor in the Indian film industry who has no laughter left in his life, and “Birha” (The Journey Back Home), a story of a family that tears apart due to the unjustified ambitions of a young child.

Other films in the line-up are “Ghuspaith: Between Borders”, which is inspired by the life and tragic death of renowned Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui; “Rat in the Kitchen”, a story of a man going through loneliness and having surreal experiences while being at home alone; “Bebaak” a gripping tale about a woman’s identity crisis as a Muslim in India; and “The Daughter”, a film about a young woman who sets out in search of a man who can help her carry out an act that will test her limits.

“Bebaak” producer Anurag Kashyap said he is thrilled to be part of the festival.

“India is like a never-ending library of stories, with storytellers waiting to be discovered. And the JioCinema Film Festival is a reflection of these amazing storytellers and stories. The wide array of films truly shows that the fest is for everyone who enjoys cinema in its true form. It’s an amazing opportunity to celebrate the art of storytelling. I am really thrilled to be a part of this celebration through my film ‘Bebaak’,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

