Krafton India collaborates with JioCinema for live streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

New Delhi: Krafton India, maker of BGMI, on Monday announced that it has partnered with OTT platform JioCinema to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023.

“Gaming fans can enjoy the live stream starting with the final round of The Grind from August 17-20, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 streaming August 31 onwards,” the company said in a statement.

The Grand Finals of the tournament will be streamed from October 12 to October 14 on JioCinema. The matches will be streamed from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. according to the schedule.

“JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the Esports experience for millions of viewers,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India.

“With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of Esports in the country and inspire the next generation of Esports champions.”

Sohn further said, “through BGIS we are committed towards providing a competitive platform for amateurs as well as professional gamers to showcase their talent and nurture their skills.”

Touted as the biggest battle royale Esports tournament in India, BGIS will witness over 2,000 teams competing for a prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with Rs 75 lakh up for grabs for the winner.

“Last year, Skylightz Gaming staked a claim to a winning prize of Rs 50 lakh from the total prize pool of Rs 1 crore,” the company said.

The partnership between Krafton India and JioCinema promises to captivate gaming enthusiasts nationwide and elevate the gaming experience by reaching millions of viewers through JioCinema’s expansive platform.

“BGIS will feature Hindi and English commentary for all preliminary matches and culminate in a grand finale,” the game developer added.