JNTU-H all set to conduct TS ECET 2022 on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad is all set to conduct the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 on Monday.

A total of 24,055 candidates registered for the entrance test which is held for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admissions into second-year BE/BTech and Pharmacy courses offered by the colleges in the State.

The test will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 44 centres including 40 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh have been constituted for smooth conduct of the examination. A preliminary key for the exam will be released on Tuesday.