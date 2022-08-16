JNTU-Hyderabad hikes fee for engineering courses

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 12:44 AM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Students pursuing engineering courses on the campus and constituent colleges of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad have to brace up for paying a higher course fee. The university administration has recently decided to increase the fee for regular BTech courses from Rs 35, 000 per annum to Rs 50,000 per annum.

The new fee which the varsity’s Executive Council (EC) approved will be applicable to all BTech courses offered by JNTU-H campus in Hyderabad and five constituent colleges with one each in Jagtial, Manthani, Sultanpur, Rajanna Sircilla, and Wanaparthy.

Not just the BTech courses, according to sources, the varsity has also hiked the fee for MTech regular courses from Rs 15,000 per semester to Rs 30,000 per semester. Likewise, the self-financed MTech courses will be charged Rs 1 lakh per annum. While the varsity’s EC has approved the fee hike, the administration is in a catch-22 situation over its implementation as the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) decided not to revise the fee for private professional colleges in the State for this academic year. However, an official order is yet to be issued by the State government.

“In a week, we will get clarity on whether or not to implement the revised fee structure for JNTU-H campus and constituent colleges from this year or next academic year,” sources said. The fee hike may not impact all students as the State government provides fee reimbursement to the eligible. According to the rules, students who secure a rank below 10,000 in the TS EAMCET will be given 100 per cent fee reimbursement in addition to students who studied intermediate in government junior colleges.

Students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are also given 100 per cent fee reimbursement provided their annual family income is Rs 2 lakh or below. Those who secure above 10,000 rank in TS EAMCET will be granted a minimum of Rs 35,000 as fee reimbursement and the rest has to be borne by the student.