JNTU-Hyderabad receives record number of applications for TS-EAMCET 2023

JNTUH received 3,05,185 applications, which is the largest number of applications ever received by the University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has received record number of applications from aspirants for engineering, agricultural and medical stream for the upcoming TS-EAMCET examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 and 14, 2023.

On Monday, which was the last date for submission of online applications without late fee, the JNTUH received 3, 05, 185 applications, which is the largest number of applications ever received by the University.

Out of the 3, 05, 185 applications, a total of 1, 95, 515 were for Engineering (E) while 1, 09, 335 were for Agriculture and Medical Stream (A&M) and 335 applications for both (E&AM).

In 2022, the JNTUH had received a total of 2, 66, 714 applications out of which 1, 72, 238 were for Engineering stream while 94, 476 were for Agriculture and Medical. In 2021, the total of number of applications received by JNTUH was 2, 51, 604 out of which 1, 64, 963 were for Engineering and 86, 641 applications for Agriculture and Medical.

In 2020, the JNTUH received a total of 2, 22, 246 applications out of which 1, 43, 265 were for Engineering and 78, 981 applications were for Agriculture and Medical. In 2019, the total applications received by JNTUH were 2, 17, 199 applications out of which 1, 42, 210 were for Engineering stream while 74, 989 applications were for Agriculture and Medical streams.