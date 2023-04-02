JNTU-Hyderabad 2nd semester classes for first year students to start from April 10

Students will have the second semester first spell of instructions from April 10 to June 17 with two weeks of summer vacation from May 15 to 27

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:09 PM, Sun - 2 April 23



Hyderabad: The second semester classwork for BTech first year students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will commence on April 10.

According to the revised academic calendar for 2022-23, students will have the second semester first spell of instructions from April 10 to June 17 with two weeks of summer vacation from May 15 to 27.

The first mid- term exams are scheduled to be held from June 19 to 24 and second spell of instructions from June 26 to August 19, while second mid-term exams are from August 21 to 26.

Students will have preparation holidays and practical exams from August 28 to September 2, while the end semester exams have been scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 16.

