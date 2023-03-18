JNTU-Hyderabad conducts its 11th convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: Over 92,000 degrees including 149 PhDs were awarded for the academic year 2021-22 in the XI convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad held here on Saturday.

A total of 46 gold medals including 14 for university colleges toppers, 10 for affiliated colleges’ toppers and 22 endowment gold medals were presented to the meritorious students during the event.

Delivering the convocation address, Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University Chancellor, Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan said the future of the Indian market lies in the deployment of new and emerging technologies like the Bata Data Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) encompassing artificial intelligence, ML, 3D printing and cloud computing.

The JNTU – Hyderabad conferred degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Kasturirangan in the event in which Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Chancellor of the University delivered the Chancellor’s address.

