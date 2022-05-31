JNTU-Hyderabad to continue ‘Covid’ pattern question paper

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad on Tuesday decided to continue the existing question paper pattern (Covid pattern) for the upcoming UG and PG even semester regular/supplementary and odd semester supplementary university exams to be conducted from July. This means, students should answer any five questions out of eight within a three hours duration.

The varsity administration on Tuesday communicated its decisions to all principals of the constituent and affiliated colleges. The university has also decided to give exemption from minimum attendance requirement for the present running semester end examination classwork. This will allow students to appear for the upcoming university end examinations.

