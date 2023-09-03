JNTUH students can now pursue two PGs simultaneously

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:11 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad students can now enroll for two postgraduate courses and earn themselves the degrees. Starting academic year 2023-24, the university PG students can simultaneously pursue the second PG programme i.e., MBA, which will be offered in the online-offline mode.

The new second PG programme will be offered to MTech, MPharmacy, MSc and MCA first semester students of the constituent, autonomous, non-autonomous, and affiliated colleges of the university.

The course curriculum designed as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines comprises data analytics, financial accounting & analysis, marketing management, business economics, legal and business environment, human resource management and management information systems etc.

Certain subjects will be offered in the offline mode at the respective parent institution and remaining courses will be taught in the online mode by the university. The three-year (six semester) self-financing programme has a fee of Rs.25,000 per semester.

“Apart from university teachers, experts from various multinational companies will be taking online classes for students joining the simultaneous second PG programme. Only the university students are eligible for this programme,” JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Prof. M Manzoor Hussain told ‘Telangana Today’.

The colleges willing to offer the new programme were asked to submit a letter of content to varsity’s registrar on or before September 30. The classwork will commence on October 30.

The new initiative of the university comes following the successful introduction of dual degree – Btech/BPharmacy and BBA Data Analytics programme, in the academic year 2022-23. In fact, several universities from different States lined up to introduce this dual degree programme that enhances the employability quotient of students. Given the success of this dual degree programme, the university is mulling to introduce BBA with new specialisations.

“Since there is a lot of demand for professionals in the BFSI sector, the university is planning to introduce BBA Finance and HR as new specialisations as part of the dual-degree programme,” the senior official added.

