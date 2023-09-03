Telangana: Three Government City College teachers bag State Award

L Thirupathi, Adi Ramesh Babu and S Jhansi Rani were selected for the award, which will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

L. Tirupathi, Adi Ramesh Babu and S Jhansi Rani.

Hyderabad: Three teachers from the Government City College have been selected by the government for the State Award to Best Teachers 2023.

L Thirupathi, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Adi Ramesh Babu, Assistant Professor and Head Department of English, and S Jhansi Rani, Assistant Professor of Commerce, were selected for the award, which will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5.

A certificate and medal along with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 will be presented to the awardees. Principal Prof. P Bala Bhaskar, teaching and non-teaching team expressed their happiness and congratulated the awardees.

