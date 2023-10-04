Joaquin Phoenix is dancing in the rain in new ‘Joker 2’ image

While fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux', which also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, director Todd Phillips has shared a new look at Joaquin from the upcoming feature.

By IANS Published Date - 04:20 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix’s version that brought out a darker side of the clown prince of crime in 2019’s ‘Joker’, which earned him an Academy Award for his performance as Arthur Fleck. Now a new image of him showcases the chaos in a dancing image from the second instalment.

Shared on Instagram, the image sees Phoenix as Arthur Fleck soaking in the rain while we see people walking with colorful umbrellas around him. He seems to be having a quiet moment, while still in a crowd. The matte colours and raindrops in the shot give us a good idea of how the feature will look, though the image gives nothing away about the plot.

For the caption, Philips captioned: “October 4 Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Los of great memories. More to come.”

The details about ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ plot are tightly under wraps, the title of the movie gives us a hint about the mystery at hand, reports Collider.

Folie a Deux is a French phrase that means “shared madness by two people in close association,” by which we can deduce that Phoenix and Gaga will be sharing their madness in the upcoming film which is set in the infamous Arkham Asylum.

The feature wrapped principal photography earlier this year in April before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, so fans can expect the movie not to face any delays.

The 2019 movie left fans with an ambiguous ending and lots of questions, so starting the upcoming sequel at Arkham is a great place. And if the first movie is anything to go by we can expect debates on Joker’s moral compass in the sequel as well.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is scheduled to be released in the US on October 4, 2024.