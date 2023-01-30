Job racket busted by Cyberabad police, Six arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught six members of a gang who were cheating people by promising jobs in multinational companies. The police seized 15 mobile phones, a laptop, a printer, three debit cards and an employee register from them.

The arrested persons are Sunny Kumar (22), Archana Singh (27), Ruchi Bharathi (25), Shavi Pal (27), Shanti (22) and Meena Rajput (24).

Announcing the arrest of the gang, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra said 25 cases of job frauds were registered in October last year following which the police with the assistance of the Telangana State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety (TSPCC ) worked out the clues and tracked down the cyber fraudsters.

A team of Cyber Task Force was constituted and they visited Noida in UP and Nalanda in Bihar. It identified the call centre and conducted simultaneous raids and apprehended the six-member gang.

He said the suspects had taken a flat on rent on the pretext of running a recovery agency of a private bank. When unemployed persons uploaded their resumes on online job portals, the fraudsters identified and selected gullible persons.

On the pretext of arranging jobs, they would call them over phones, introduce themselves as executive/manager, assure them to provide jobs in MNCs and pretend to conduct various stages of interviews.

“The fraudsters conned them into transferring money towards registration, resume update, conducting interviews, etc. The fraudsters are also sending the offer letters of various companies. To facilitate their task they are procuring pre-activated SIM cards and cellphones, and also purchasing bank accounts from various banks to transfer the lured amount,” the Commissioner stated.

After collecting the money, the gang would remove the SIM card from their gadget or block the phone number of the victim.