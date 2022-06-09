| Jobless Youngster Who Lied About Work Ends Life After Truth Comes Out

Jobless youngster, who lied about work, ends life after truth comes out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man, who reportedly lied to his parents that he had a job, died by suicide after they found that he was jobless.

According to the police, the man Mohd Khaja, a resident of Ganesh colony in Jawaharnagar police station limits, lived with his family. He told his family members that he was working in a company and regularly left the house saying he was going to work.

As months passed, the family members grew suspicious when Khaja didn’t bring his salary home and instead frequently asked money from his parents.

“On grilling by the parents, he revealed the truth and was reprimanded. He slipped into depression and might have committed suicide by hanging,” the Jawaharnagar police said.

