| Jodhpur Mp Gajendra Singh Shekhawat To Be In Council Of Ministers For Third Time

Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to be in Council of Ministers for third time

He was one of those who attended the tea party organised at the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday.

By IANS Published Date - 9 June 2024, 04:04 PM

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Source: X

Jaipur: After scoring a hat-trick win in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is going to become a Central minister for the third time.

He was one of those who attended the tea party organised at the Prime Minister’s residence on Sunday.

Shekhawat expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for making him a minister for the third time.

While talking to the media, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him an opportunity to serve the country by including him in his team for the third time.

“The resolution taken by the Prime Minister to develop the country and the issues with which we went to the people during the elections will be fulfilled with full commitment,” he said.

Shekhawat also expressed his gratitude to the party’s central leadership for making him the Lok Sabha candidate from Jodhpur for the third consecutive time and to the party workers and the people of the city for making him victorious.