Joe Biden, from youngest Senator to oldest President

Joe Biden became the 46th President of The United States of America (POTUS) and is the oldest person to take oath of the highest office of the oldest democracy of the world. His running mate Kamala Harris is the first woman President of the country. Here is a brief profile of the new President and Vice President of US and the agenda they have for the country.

Joe Biden was born on Nov 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. At the age 29 he became, one of the youngest to be elected in Senate. He has sought the US presidency twice before, in 1988 and 2008. He was Vice-President under Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017. Biden clinched the Democratic Presidential nomination in June 2020, soon named California senator Kamala Harris as running mate.

Kamala Harris becomes the America’s first female and first black Vice –President. She was born October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California. She is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. She became US senator for California in 2016 and is the first person of South Asian heritage and the 2nd black female senator in US history. Earlier, she served as San Francisco’s first female district attorney and was California’s first woman of color to be elected attorney general.

Busy agenda for new President

From battling the coronavirus to rejoining the Paris climate agreement and immigration reform, a Biden presidency, he says, would change course on multiple fronts. Here is a look at how the first 100 days of the Biden presidency might look.

Covid-19

Inoculate 100 million Americans in first 100 days, national test and trace plan, mask mandate

Economy

$1.9 trillion massive stimulus plan for the battered economy

Health

Cancel the process to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization

Rejoin the Paris Climate Accord

Convene a climate summit of the world’s leading polluters to “persuade” them to make more ambitious pledges to reduce carbon emissions. Quickly reverse several of Donald Trump’s rollbacks of regulations on environmental standards

Immigration

Send to the US Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people Rescind travel bans that prohibit foreign nationals from several majority Muslim countries from entering the US

Judiciary

Appoint a bipartisan national commission that will have 180 days to study the judicial system

Perks of POTUS

Accommodations

– White House: Official residence and Oval office

– Blair House as Guest House

– Camp David to host foreign leaders

Travel

– Air Force One- 747-200B

– Marine One Helicopter

– The Beast: Presidential limousine

Salary

The US President earns a $4, 00,000 taxable salary. He is also entitled to an allowances of $19,000 for entertainment, yearly allowance of $50,000 and a non-table travel allowances of $1,00,000.

