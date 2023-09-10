Joe Jonas takes the stage sans wedding ring for the first time

Following the announcement of his divorce, Joe Jonas made his second appearance on September 8 in Las Vegas as part of the Jonas Brothers' world tour.

By IANS Updated On - 12:48 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Los Angeles: Amid the ongoing divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the singer was seen performing live on stage, for the very first time without his wedding ring, as the former couple are finalising their divorce.

During their gig, the famed trio performed in front of thousands of fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe was notably not wearing his wedding ring during the gig, People reported.

As the musical siblings took the stage, Joe greeted Kevin and then Nick with a handshake, as seen in fan-captured footage. He was dressed in a pair of black sequined pants and a black sleeveless top.

Since the Jonas Brothers’ show in Phoenix, Arizona, Joe has not worn his wedding ring, though he did sport it at a show the weekend prior in Austin, Texas as well, just hours after news broke that he had retained a divorce lawyer.

The pop trio’s Phoenix gig, was the first time they played since the news of Joe and Turner’s impending divorce was confirmed, and the three enjoyed a sweet moment onstage before they kicked off the concert.

In footage posted by fans, the pop group shared a group hug onstage, and Joe was energetic as he emerged from the embrace and took in the sprawling crowd.

Later in the show, Nick gave a nod to his older brother, who was born in Casa Grande, Arizona, before the family settled in New Jersey.

“It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favourite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” Nick said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

After much rumour mongering, the star couple broke their silence regarding their divorce on September 5.

In an official statement, the former couple said: “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”