John Abraham shackled in PETA India campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:11 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India will be releasing an eye-catching campaign for World Elephant Day (August 12) along with actor John Abraham.

The campaign calls attention to the suffering of elephants used for tourist rides. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani worked with the former PETA India Person of the Year to create the captivating image, which he has donated to PETA India.

“Working in entertainment should involve consent and be a joy, but elephants who are forced into this industry are taken from their families, beaten, shackled, and abused. My friends at PETA India and I encourage everyone to avoid elephant rides” says Abraham.

To force elephants to give rides, trainers use extreme physical and psychological punishment and break the spirits of baby elephants by dragging them from their mothers, immobilising them, and repeatedly gouging them with weapons, leaving them hopeless and traumatised.

John Abraham isn’t just turning heads with his latest action thriller ‘Pathaan’, but for years has been advocating tirelessly for animals in need. His past work for PETA India includes speaking up for monkeys forced to dance, calling on authorities to clamp down on illegal pig slaughter in Goa, and successfully urging e-commerce website Quikr to stop facilitating animal sales and e-ticketing platform BookMyShow to promote animal-free circuses only.