Jonnalagadda Snehaja is new Regional Passport Officer of Hyderabad

Snehaja, a 2016 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, hails from Hyderabad and is also a chartered accountant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Jonnalagadda Snehaja

Hyderabad: Jonnalagadda Snehaja, a 2016 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, on Friday assumed charge as the new Regional Passport Officer (RPO) and Head of Office, Hyderabad.

Prior to taking the charge as RPO Hyderabad, she served as Secondary Secretary at the Embassy of India in Beijing. In Delhi, she served as Under Secretary in the Bangladesh and Myanmar division, and Vigilance division in the Ministry of External Affairs.