JP Nadda’s public meeting in Munugode cancelled

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Amid the MLA poaching row, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cancelled the proposed public meeting of BJP national president JP Nadda, which was slated for October 31 in Munugode.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party decided to cancel Nadda’s meeting as the police refused to grant permission since several rallies were scheduled to take place the same day.

“We sought permission for the rally, but the police said it was not possible as on that day a lot of political activities was scheduled to take place in Munugode constituency,”he said.

BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay, downplaying the party’s decision to cancel Nadda’s public meeting, said on Saturday that the party had decided to hold small public meetings in all the seven mandals of the constituency the same day. Union Ministers and central leaders would address these meetings, he said.

“We know the TRS will not allow people to reach our public meeting. So we have decided to cancel it and hold meetings of party central leaders in every mandal of the constituency,” he said.