Jr lecturers demand remuneration

Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association general secretary K Suresh said earlier the remuneration was paid immediately to the staff who took part in the examination work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 11:24 PM

Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association general secretary K Suresh said earlier the remuneration was paid immediately to the staff who took part in the examination work.

Hyderabad: Demanding remuneration for duties extended to conduct intermediate public exams held in March, government junior lecturers on Thursday announced phased protests starting June 5.

They decided to hold protests at inter supplementary exams spot evaluation camps, which is expected to hit the evaluation process. Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association general secretary K Suresh said earlier the remuneration was paid immediately to the staff who took part in the examination work.

“The Board has to release remuneration for intermediate exam work for 2023 and 2024. If not paid by June 5, the junior lecturers will be taking up phase-wise protests at inter supplementary exams spot evaluation camps,” general secretary K Suresh said.