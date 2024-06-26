TIGLA appeals to govt to initiate pending transfers

TIGLA general secretary M Ramakrishna Goud said government junior lecturers were facing several issues as transfers were not taken up since 2018.

By Yashwanth R Published Date - 26 June 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate Government Lecturers Association (TIGLA) on Wednesday appealed to the Congress government to initiate government junior lecturers’ transfers, pending since 2018.

TIGLA general secretary M Ramakrishna Goud said government junior lecturers were facing several issues as transfers were not taken up since 2018. He also wanted the government to initiate the process for regularizing 411 contract vocational lecturers besides continuing 1,654 guest lecturers services as the academic year has already commenced.

The association appealed to sanction posts and provide adequate facilities, and infrastructure in 12 new government junior colleges sanctioned in the last year.

Stating that district intermediate educational officer posts were necessary to monitor intermediate education in the State, Goud said, “for 33 districts, only seven DIEOs are sanctioned. The government should sanction 26 DIEOs and fill them up along with DIEO, Karimnagar.”

The association wanted mid-day meals for government junior college students and sought colleges of excellence for providing offline coaching to students for JEE, NEET and EAPCET. An amount of Rs.20 lakh per college has also been sought from the government for meeting their daily expenses besides for buying lab material in colleges.