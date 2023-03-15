Jr NTR is back in Hyderabad after the Oscars

After shining on the red carpet and attending the Oscar ceremony, Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad in the early hours of today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:08 AM, Wed - 15 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the man of masses from Tollywood, has made his presence felt at the best of the Oscars in the last couple of days. As per the statistics, the Oscars team themselves confirmed that Jr NTR was the most mentioned male actor at this year’s awards ceremony. However, after shining on the red carpet and attending the Oscar ceremony, Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad in the early hours of today.

Jr NTR received a grand welcome at Hyderabad airport today from the audience, particularly his fans. They showered enormous love on the young tiger, congratulating him on the Oscar won by RRR for Naatu Naatu as the best original song. Jr NTR spared a few minutes despite the heavy crowd and answered a few questions asked by the media. Jr NTR said that MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose standing on the stage with Oscars in their hands was the best moment for him in this journey. He also added that Oscar is too heavy to lift that it has the weight of all of India and the Indians’ love. “I would like to thank all the audiences for their love, support, and blessings for RRR,” said Jr NTR.

Jr NTR will be interacting with the media most probably in a couple of days at Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki pre-release event, as he is gracing it as the chief guest to support his fan’s film.