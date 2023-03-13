Jr NTR to be chief guest for ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ pre-release event

"Mass Ka Das" Vishwak Sen has decided to call his acting idol "Man Of Masses" Jr NTR for the pre-release event of his next film 'Das Ka Dhamki' and made the official announcement

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, is going to be released for Ugadi on March 22. The makers of Dhamki released the second trailer for the film today in Karimnagar. At the trailer launch event, Vishwak Sen announced something really surprising and exciting for the audience. It is about the chief guest for the pre-release event for Das Ka Dhamki. As per expectations, Jr NTR is going to be the chief guest.

Vishwak Sen is a very huge fan of Jr NTR, as we all know. He had shown his love for Tarak many times earlier. Dedicating the rap song of the Falaknuma Das movie is the biggest sample for this. Now, “Mass Ka Das” Vishwak Sen has decided to call his acting idol “Man Of Masses” Jr NTR for the pre-release event of his next film and made the official announcement today. Vishwak Sen also released a video to make this announcement. The video comprises all the mass moments from Jr NTR’s films. Vishwak Sen also gave Jr NTR a new tag in his video. Vishwak called Tarak “Mass Amma Mogudu”.

Das Ka Dhamki is directed and produced by Vishwak Sen himself. So the actor is promoting and releasing the film on a huge scale. As a part of this, Vishwak Sen is finally bringing Jr NTR for his film’s promotions. Das Ka Dhamki is going to be released at the pan-Indian level in multiple languages on March 22.