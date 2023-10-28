Jr NTR’s Devara team begins second phase shooting in Goa

By IANS Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Telugu star Jr NTR, who became an international icon after his role in director S.S. Rajamouli’s film RRR, was recently invited to join the Oscars Academy.

Now, the actor’s film Devara has hit the coasts of Goa for shooting.

The first part of the film’s shooting has already been completed, and Jr NTR, alongside rising Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to commence the second phase for the shooting of Devara.

This new schedule will take place in Goa, as the fantasy-action-thriller-film is set against the backdrop of the coastal regions of India. The team of Devara had also announced the commencement of their shoot on the coast of Goa, and wrote on their X handle: Our #Devara @tarak9999 arrives at the sea shore to join the Goa schedule from today.

The shooting for this second schedule will be continuous and is very likely to extend as far as mid 2024. The Gunjan Saxena actress will be occupied with shooting in Goa from October onwards, and the schedule is expected to last until January.

Director Siva Kortala had earlier revealed that Devara will be split into two parts, due to its massive runtime, its intricate storytelling, and its overall aesthetic canvas which was meticulously detailed, making just one-part a half presentation. As the story kept on getting bigger and more detailed with its exploring canvas, Kortala ended up making the decision to turn Devara into a two-part film so as to do justice to the writing.

Devara unfolds a compelling and powerful narrative centered around the forgotten coastal lands and is being produced on a grand scale by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts.

This led to a lot of in-depth exploration of many major characters as the canvas kept on expanding. Jr NTR plays the titular character, while Jahnvi essays the role of female lead.

The antagonist in the film is played by Saif Ali Khan. Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna, with music by Anirudh Ravinchaner. The film will be released in theaters in April 2024.