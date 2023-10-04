| Jr Ntrs Devara To Be Released In Two Parts Release Date Of Part 1 Announced

Jr. NTR’s Devara to be released in two parts; release date of part 1 announced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Devara

Hyderabad: Release date of Jr. NTR‘s highly anticipated movie Devara has been announced by director Koratala Siva on the official X account of the movie. In the video shared on the social media platform, the director also announced that the movie will be released in two parts, with the first installment coming out on April 5, 2024.

Koratala in his video said that the film would be set in the backdrop of coastal India. “Every character in the film carries its own weight , hence we planned to bring out the movie in two parts to explore and establish the depth of each character,” he said in the video.

#DEVARA will be coming to entertain you in 2 parts. The first part is releasing on April 5, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x88jgGS9QI — Devara (@DevaraMovie) October 4, 2023

Going by the posters and it can be safely said that action star Jr. NTR will be seen in a never-before avatar. While Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the antagonist, Jahnvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with the film. Anirudh is composing the music for the film.

The film has already created a lot of ripples on the internet with images from the sets getting leaked, igniting excitement of the fans.