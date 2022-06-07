Jubilee Hills gangrape case: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao booked for revealing rape victim’s identity

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:04 AM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao has been booked by the Abids police on charges of revealing the identity of the Jubilee Hills gangrape victim.

Raghunandan Rao during a press meet held at the BJP head office last week had shown a video and a photograph to media persons, claiming that it was proof of AIMIM MLA’s son’s presence in the car along with the victim. He alleged that the police were trying to save the MLA’s son.

After the video clip was released, several persons shared it. Two YouTubers were also booked for showing the video clips. Irrespective of political affiliation several leaders and women activists criticised Raghunandan Rao for making the identity of the victim public for political gains.

Rao has been booked under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences.

The 17-year-girl was allegedly gangraped in a car by five persons at Jubilee Hills ten days ago after she went to attend a party at a pub. The suspects had offered to drop her home in the car. Four persons have so far been good arrested in the case.