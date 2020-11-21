Jubilee Hills TRS candidate complains against BJP candidate on two-child norm

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills division TRS candidate K Suryanarayana has lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer urging disqualification of BJP candidate V Venkatesh as he has four children.

In a letter to the Returning Officer, Suryanarayana, who enclosed photographs of Venkatesh’s family, sought disqualification of the BJP candidate as he was contesting the elections in violation of the two children norm.

As per norms, candidates, having two children only can contest the GHMC elections, he said.

