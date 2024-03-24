Judge dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The 36-year-old, Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in his room, upset following an "argument" with his wife over a petty issue, police said based on preliminary investigation.

By PTI Published Date - 24 March 2024, 10:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Judicial First Class Magistrate allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

Following the complaint lodged by his father, a case was registered at Amberpet police station and further investigation was on, police added.