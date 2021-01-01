Jugular Social helps firms in digital transformation

In terms of hiring, the company is looking at hiring 100+ additional talents over the next couple of years.

Hyderabad: With digital transformation becoming the buzz word in the last five years, companies offering services that help enterprises build, validate, scale digital business models and revenue streams are gaining traction.

One such company is Hyderabad-based Jugular Social Group that helps transform businesses digitally. It provides its solutions through three verticals — Jugular Social Department which partners with enterprises and entrepreneurs with the deep domain expertise to build valuable digital businesses; Jugular Social Agencies through its portfolio, operates a chain of collaborative digital agencies and core facilities that specialise in niche digital business functional areas and Jugular Xpertise which co-creates focused industry-relevant courses.

The 10-year-old company founded by Ashwin Sivakumar and Aparna Ganesan has 50+ clients and is looking to achieve a 3x growth in customers by 2022 by expanding its range of solutions, service delivery innovation and partners.

In terms of hiring, the company is looking at hiring 100+ additional talents over the next couple of years. It is looking at hiring specially-abled talents and provide opportunity to women who want to return to work after their career break.

According to Shivakumar the company has stayed ahead and got more clients even during Covid times. “We not just provide digital transformation services but also provide a holistic transformation model which helps enterprises transform hiring, revenue models, and different departments in the organisation. Data is our biggest asset when preparing these transformation models,” said Sivakumar who is also the chief of digital business growth at Jugular Social Group.

It has been working with enterprises in sectors like healthcare, which is their major focus area with real estate and fintech being the next areas of focus. However, during the last one year, the company has been witnessing a lot of traction from edtech.

“For sectors like healthcare and real estate, we provide an integrated approach to digital transformation. This is led by customer needs and prioritised based on what would drive customer acquisition, loyalty and new business models. We also operate a portfolio of digital agencies with functional depth for supporting digital business growth, monetisation, marketing, advertising, creativity and content needs of new age startups operating in e-commerce, fintech, B2B tech, edtech and foodtech,” he said.

