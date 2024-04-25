Just Dial reports surge for DTH services during IPL season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicking off its 17th edition to a record-breaking start, Justdial, the noted local search engine has observed a significant surge in searches for DTH (direct-to-home) installation services across the country.

Justdial has reports a 19 percent increase in searches for DTH installation services compared to the period before the IPL season began. This trend is expected to continue and potentially surpass last year’s impressive 26 percent rise as the tournament progresses.

Among major cities, Pune takes the lead with a surge of 29 percent in DTH installation searches, followed closely by Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bangalore, each witnessing a 26 percent increase.

The most popular searches within this category include DTH service providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital, along with installation services for Dish TV and Tata Play set-top boxes.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, a staggering 35 crore viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the first 10 IPL matches, with the opening day itself registering a record-breaking 16.8 crore unique viewers and a total watch-time of 1,276 crore minutes. This immense viewership has evidently translated into a heightened demand for DTH services.