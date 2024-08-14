Justice Devaraju Nagarjun retires from Madras High Court

Justice Nagarjun was a judge of High Court of Telangana and was transferred to Madras High Court in April, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:36 PM

Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjun.

Hyderabad: Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, judge of the Madras High Court has retired from service and was given a fond farewell by the Bar and the Bench at a function organised on the premises of the Madras High Court on Thursday. Justice Nagarjun was a judge of High Court of Telangana and was transferred to Madras High Court in April, 2023.

A true son of the soil, Justice Nagarjun was bron in Wanaparthy and had pursued his graduation course in RLD college in Wanaparthy town. He died his LLB from SSL Law College in Nanded and later LLM from Osmania University. He was awarded a scholarship for doing research in International Conflict Resolution at University of California in Berkley. He was also awarded a Ph.D for his dissertation on WTO/GATS and Globalisation of Legal Services: A critical analysis of its impacts on the India legal profession in 2013 at the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.

He had enrolled as an advocate in 1986 and practised on civil, criminal sides and also in Revenue courts. He was selected as a Junior Civil Judge in 1991 and was later promoted as Senior Civil Judge in 2004. He worked as a Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Justice and also as Assistant Director of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy in Hyderabad. He was promoted as District Judge in 2010 and worked in Kamareddy, Nizamabad and as Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Ranga Reddy court.

Later he worked as Registrar (Administration, Recruitment and Judicial) i[tp 20121 and was posted as Registrar General of High Court. He was later elevated as Judge o High Court of Telangana in 2022 before being transferred to Madras High Court.