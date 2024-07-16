Justice Narasimha Reddy withdraws from Commission to probe KCR in alleged power sector irregularities

An SC bench hearing a plea filed by former CM KCR asked the Telangana Govt to suggest a substitute name in place of the present head of the commission probing alleged irregularities in power procurement during the BRS regime.

16 July 2024

File photo of Justice L Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant development, retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, heading the commission of inquiry on alleged irregularities in power sector during the BRS regime, resigned from the post on Tuesday. The decision followed the Supreme Court‘s oral disapproval of Justice Reddy’s public statements, which raised doubts about his impartiality.

A Supreme Court bench hearing a plea filed by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the Telangana Government to suggest a substitute name in place of the present head of the commission probing alleged irregularities in power procurement during the BRS regime.

In a statement, Justice Narsimha Reddy informed that the press briefing was being done by the commission as the media was reporting as per their imagination of the proceedings. Hence, to put an end to that he held a conference to apprise the media persons about the contours of enquiry and the progress made till then.

“The last thing for a judge or for that matter, a former judge, to assert would be that he is not biased. The day such necessity arises the very office would lose its sheen. As a gesture to uphold the dignity of the judicial fraternity, I hereby express my view that I do not intend to continue as the commission,” he said.