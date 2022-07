Justice Naveen Rao appointed as TSLSA Executive Chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has nominated Telangana High Court judge Justice P Naveen Rao as Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), Hyderabad, with effect from June 28, 2022. An order to this effect was issued by the Law department.