Justice Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also attended the ceremony.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana State Cabinet Ministers including Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Central government on June 19 appointed Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice. He succeeded Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended elevation of Justice Bhuyan, a judge of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice. He is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan had served as judge of Bombay High Court.

Incidentally, this was for the first time that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Raj Bhavan or came face-to-face with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan since the latter accused the State government of protocol violations among others. The duo exchanged pleasantries soon after the Chief Minister’s arrival as well as during the high tea after the swearing-in ceremony.

By attending the event, the Chief Minister had sent a clear message that neither himself nor the State government had any intention to violate the protocol or the Constitutional obligations.