| Justin Bieber Has This Picture Of Wife Hailey On His Mobile Wallpaper

Justin Bieber has this picture of wife Hailey on his mobile wallpaper

By ANI Published: Updated On - 11:02 AM, Sat - 23 April 22

Photo: Facebook/Justin Bieber

Washington: Pop star Justin Bieber leaves no stone unturned when it comes to publically showcasing his love for Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and he did the same on Saturday by posting a screenshot of his mobile wallpaper featuring a beautiful picture of his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin, 28, took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of his mobile screen, which seems to be taken at the time when he was listening to singer Josh Levi’s newly released song ‘Vices’.

Justin might have shared the post in order to give a shout out to Levi’s new single, but what caught fans’ attention was him putting Hailey’s picture on his mobile wallpaper.

“hailey on screen,” a fan wrote.

Another wrote, “UR WALLPAPER IS HAILEY”

“bro ur wallpaper i cry,” wrote a third fan.

“THE LOCKSCREEN THOOOO,” his fan commented.

For the unversed, the picture seems to be taken from one of the couple’s romantic getaways to a tropical location.

Justin and Hailey had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in front of their family and friends in 2019.