Kabbadi: Candor Shrine down Global High School at Inter-School Sports Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Players of Candor Shrine High School (blue) and Global High School in action in the kabaddi u-16 girls tie on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Candor Shrine High School recorded a 32-14 victory over Global High School in the kabbadi event of the under-16 girls category on the first day of the 11th Inter-School Sports Championship at Quali Qutubshah Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the under-14 girls Kabbadi clash, Sreenidhi Global School recorded a comfortable 28-8 victory over Global High School.

Results: 100m sprint: U-12: Boys: 1. Sainikil (Sreenidhi Global School) (15.15s), 2. Manikanta (Candor Shrine School) (15.48s), 3. CH Sathwik (Candor Shrine School) (16.19s); Girls: 1. M Deepika (Sreenidhi Global School) (16.4s), 2. A Sonvi (Sreenidhi Global School) (16.6s), 3. V Sruthi (Sreenidhi School of Education) (16.10s);

U-14: Girls: 1. A. Lahari (Candor Shrine School) (15.1s), 2. Mokshitha (Sreenidhi Global School) (15.5s), 3. D Priyanka Keerthi (Sreenidhi Global School) (16.1s);

U-16: Girls: 1. G Archana (Candor Shrine School) (14.4s), 2. R Mounika (Nathaji High School) (14.10s), 3. Madheeha Tahreen (Global High School) (15.4s);

Kabaddi: U-14: Girls: Sreenidhi Global School 28 bt Global High School 8; U-16: Girls: Candor Shrine High School 32 bt Global High School 14

Kho-Kho: U-14: Girls: Nethaji School 9 bt Global High School 5, Candor Shrine School 14 bt Srinidhi High School 3;

Football: U-16: Boys: Al Falah High School 2 bt Sujatha High School 0, Crown High School 2 bt Oyster Academy .

