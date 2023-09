| Telangana Football Association Announce State Team For Sub Junior Girls Nationals Championship

Telangana Football Association announce State team for sub-junior girls nationals championship

Sub-junior girls nationals championship is scheduled to take place in Belgaum, Karnataka starting September 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

State team for upcoming sub-junior nationals to be held in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association has announced the State team for sub-junior girls nationals championship scheduled to take place in Belgaum, Karnataka starting September 15.

Squad: Riddhimma Padam Haria, Shireen Khatoon, Pavithra Abbireddy, Amulya Maddi, Hemalatha P, Lithieca AS, Satika Ronisha, Manepally Moksha Tapasvi, Narsagari Nischitha, Pagala Suhani, Durgadevi Sidam, Ankita, Sai Sameeksha Gottipati, Podishetti Nagasri, Rutu Kamlesh Verma, Kinnerla Manisha, Manha Riyaz, Kolishala Keerthi, Vaddeboina Bhavana, Jahnavi Yadav, Yashitha Maddikunta, Sree Sonakshi; Manager: Tokali Avanthi, Head coach: Vijay Kumar Bhogadhi, Assistant coach: Ramgari Narsimlu, Physiotherapist: Cassindra Cardoz.

Also Read PV Sindhu offers Badminton match to Apple’s Tim Cook