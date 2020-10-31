Kajal Aggarwal marries Gautam in an intimate ceremony

The bride opted for a scarlet ensemble styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, while the groom was dressed in a silver sherwani

By | Published: 2:23 pm

Popular southern actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has been treating her fans with a sneak peek of the pre-wedding ceremonies like mehndi and haldi by updating photographs on her verified Instagram account, tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a pirvate ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendance. While Kajal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Gautam was dressed in a silver sherwani. Hours before her wedding, the actor had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram.

Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jewellery and gajra. Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background.

“Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched”, Aggarwal captioned the picture. On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair.

Kajal, who is known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, Special 26 and Thuppakki, had announced her engagement to Gautam Kitchlu on October 6.

“This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” she had said in a statement.