By | Published: 7:38 pm

Mumbai: Actress Kajol feels almost the entire year, from March to November, felt like a time span of just 15 minutes owing to Covid lockdown that paralysed normal life for most of the year.

“It felt like march — november was just a 15 min thing… #just2020things #ItsDecember,” Kajol wrote expressing her mind on her verified Instagram account on Tuesday.

Reflecting a similar thought, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on Instagram: “Sabr aur Shukr (patience and thankfulness). Last month of 2020. Hello December. Let’s end this on a good note, shall we !?!”