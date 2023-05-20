| Kajol Shares Hilarious Touch Me Not Video Of Boman Iranis Kayoze From Sets

Kajol shares hilarious “touch me not” video of Boman Irani’s Kayoze from sets

By ANI Updated On - 03:02 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Source: Instagram.

Mumbai: There’s never a dull moment when actor Kajol is on the film sets. And her latest hilarious video is proof of that.

Kajol is currently shooting for Boman Irani’s son Kayoze’s untitled thriller on Saturday took to Instagram story and treated fans with a video of the director from the sets.

In the video, Kayoze can be seen with a slip with tapes around on his black t-shirt which read “Touch me not”.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “We have a touch me not on sets today!!!!” Boman Irani’s son is making a directorial with a feature film.

Kayoze is best known for directing Netflix’s film ‘Ankahi’, which features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

He also acted in Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’, which marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film was released in 2012.

If reports are to be believed, actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead role in Kayoze’s directorial.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

