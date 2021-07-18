Kakatiya era sculptures found in Telangana

The group of five sculptures found, including two Devi sculptures, Chennakesava, Venugopala and Bhairava, belong to the 13th and 14th centuries representing the Kakatiya style of art

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: After two Jain sculptures belonging to 10th century were unearthed at Kondapochamma village in Siddipet district last week, a group of five Kakatiya era sculptures were found near Shambuni Temple tank at Duddeda village in the district on Sunday.

New Telangana History group members Ahobilam Karunakar, Samaleti Mahesh and Md Naseeruddin led by Sriramoju Haragopal found the sculptures near the tank. They immediately passed on the information to archaeologist E Sivanagireddy.

After a thorough survey, Dr Reddy revealed that the group of five sculptures, which include two Devi sculptures, Chennakesava, Venugopala and Bhairava, belong to the 13th and 14th centuries representing the Kakatiya style of art. The Chennakesava sculpture with exuberant ornamentation and typical iconography was a master piece of Kakatiya art and the same was the case with Venugopala and Bhairava sculptures, he informed.

Based on inscription of Kakatiya Prataprudra dated 1296 AD, Dr. Reddy said these sculptures of fine workmanship belong to the Kakatiya era in 13th and 14th century. Later, he sensitised the local people on the historical importance of the sculptures and appealed to the Government to protect them for posterity by shifting them inside the temple premises for safety and security.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .