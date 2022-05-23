Kakatiya University to ink MoU with Texas State University

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) is likely to enter into a MoU with the Texas State University to introduce a Social and Cultural Anthropology course soon. “We are in talks with Texas University to introduce the social anthropology courses. Initially, we will start the course through the distance mode through our SDLCE (School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education). Only University of Hyderabad is offering courses in social anthropology in the State. However, in view of the large tribal population along the Godavari belt and in the erstwhile Adilabad district, we have thought of research on tribals of the State, and spoke with the authorities of the Texas University,” said KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikoda Ramesh.

Presenting a report card on his performance in one year, Ramesh said that he had taken several proactive measures for the growth and development of the varsity on all fronts and succeeded in getting Rs 27 crore block grant from the State government in addition to last year’s sanction.

“With the number of women students increasing enormously, we are planning to construct a separate hostel building with the financial aid of Rs 7 crore from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Eturunagaram as it had sanctioned the funds for the hostel for the ST women on the campus,” he said. The University would also take possession of the SC hostel from Social Welfare Department which was constructed on KU land at Subedari campus. Meanwhile, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has sanctioned Rs 19.5 lakh for developing the Miyawaki model forest in three acres of land on the campus, he added.

“We have completed all pending works in KU Engineering College and inaugurated additional class rooms on the first floor, digital library and new hostel building in December last year. While the women’s toilet block in the examination branch was sanctioned with Rs 10 lakh, works are in progress,and the second floor of the administration building will be ready for occupation in three months,” he said. The varsity had renovated mining labs with Rs 1.10 crore at Kothagudem Engineering College with support of TSGENCO, and renovated Digital Studio at the SDLCE campus for recording video lectures for the use of blended learning. “We will provide the equipment very shortly for the digital studio,” he said.

The VC also said that they had proposed a second floor at UCET, two workshops for the Civil Engineering Department, and renovation of labs with Rs 1.20 crore at University Engineering College, Kothagudem are in progress. “Construction of the academic block, dining hall at the new boys hostel, PV Knowledge Centre, Women Hostel, K-HUB in good progress on the KU campus here,” Prof Ramesh said. Speaking on welfare of the employees, the VC said that they had extended Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) benefits to 49 teaching staff under G.O.Ms. No. 14 and added that KU was the only university that had implemented the GO.

Referring to the encroachment of university land, he said was brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary during the VCs. “The land issue was also represented to the District administration and asked them to survey and fix the boundaries to construct a compound wall. A philanthropist has agreed to donate Rs 9 crore for the construction of the compound wall,” Ramesh said. Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy, Controller of Examinations Prof P Malla Reddy and other teaching staff were present at the press meet.

