Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham begins at Bhadrakali temple in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:43 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Warangal: The Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, a week-long cultural and heritage festival aimed at reflecting the bygone era of the mighty Kakatiya kings, commenced here on Thursday.

As a part of the celebrations, the 22nd descendent of Kakatiya lineage Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, who is also known as Bastar Maharaj based in Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), has been given a rousing reception by the artists and local people’s representatives led by Culture and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar at the Bhadrakali arch. He was taken in a procession on a specially decorated vehicle to the historic Bhadrakali temple where was welcomed with the laid down norms as he is attending the cultural festival as he was invited by the Telangana government.

Bhanj Deo along with Ministers Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Vinay Bhaskar, and Mayor Gundu Sudharani has offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple. Later, Kamala Chandra has planted a sapling in the park at the Bhadrakali bund near the temple. Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi and other officials have also handed over flower bouquets to the Raja Kamala Chandra. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman S Sunder Raj and other local public representatives were present.

