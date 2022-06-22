Kakatiya cultural fest to be celebrated from July 7 to 14 in Warangal

Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Warangal: The State government will celebrate the Kakatiya festival in grand manner from July 7 to 14 in Warangal to show up the great legacy of the Kakatiya empire, said Excise and Tourism Minister Srinvas Goud. Speaking to the media along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Wednesday, Goud said that the State government had decided to invite the Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Bastar of Chattisgarh as the guest to the celebrations. “As a part of this cultural fest, Perini Shivatandavam and other art forms will be performed,” he said. Referring to the unfinished construction of the Kaloji Kalakshetram auditorium, Goud said that the works would be completed by December this year. Later, he visited the Jain Park developed on the Aggallaiah gutta (hillock) in Hanamkonda, and assured to protect sites of historical and archaeological importance.

Earlier, Srinivas Goud along with the Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah inspected the works aimed at preserving the Khilashapur Fort in Raghunathpally mandal of Jangaon district. Speaking to the media, he said that Rs 1.46 crore had been sanctioned for the protection of the fort in the first phase, and added that Rs 80 lakhs had been sanctioned in the second phase. “Works with Rs 1.26 crore sanctioned under the third phase are in progress at this fort,” he said. “We will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Sarvai Papanna who built the fort at the fort in the coming years,” he said. The Minister said that the government would soon sanction house sites and construct the houses for those whose houses were caved in as the wall of the fort had fallen on them.