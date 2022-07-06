KTR to attend valedictory of Kakatiya festival on July 13 at Ramappa temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hanamkonda: All arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the Kakatitya Vaibhava Saptaham, a week-long historical and cultural festival, in a grand manner from July 7 to 13, and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will attend the valedictory function as the chief guest to be held at the UNESCO heritage site Ramappa temple in Mulugu district, said Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Vinay Bhaskar said that descendant of Kakatiyas Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, who is the Maharaja of Princely State of Bastar would be given a rousing reception as he was invited as the special guest for the programme on Thursday. “We will welcome him with hundreds of dancers at Bhadrakali arch. As per his wishes, he will pay a visit to the temple and offer special prayers,” Vinay Bhaskar said.

“This saptaham is associated with seven. Much significance is given to numbers. There will be 700 artists and 777 photos to be exhibited at the state gallery in Madhapur, Hyderabad, as a part of this seven-day fete,” the MLA said. He also said that the cultural events including dramas, Kavi Sammelanam, essay writing competition for the students, classical dance performance, and food carnival would be organised as a part of the festival at Thousand Pillar temple, Aggalaiah Gutta, Fort Warangal, Ambedkar Bhavan, Public Garden, Ramappa temple and other places in erstwhile Warangal district.

“Screening of the short film festival on Kakatiya’s history, temple and culture will likely be taken up during the fete at the Ambedkar Bhavan,” he said. Dramas as a part of ‘Nataka Saptaham’ will be performed at the Nerella Venumadhav open auditorium at Public Garden. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav and others were present at the press meet.