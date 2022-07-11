Warangal: Kakatiya festival postponed due to rains

Hanamkonda: In the wake of incessant rains lashing the district and other parts of the State, the government has decided to postpone the Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham (festival), said Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Speaking to the press persons here on Monday, he said that they had brought 22nd heir of the Kakatiyas, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo on the first day of the festival on Thursday. “But due to heavy rains, the official machinery is unable to conduct the cultural programmes planned as a part of the festival,” Vinay Bhaskar said.

“We are postponing the festival temporarily following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” he said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, who also spoke at the press meet, said that they were shifting the people living in the low-lying areas to the relief centres in the wake of possible inundation of the colonies.

“We are taking all steps to avoid the human and property loss under the GWMC limits due to rains. Our teams are working to help the people 24/7. A control room was also set up at the GWMC office,” she said. East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and others were present at the press meet.